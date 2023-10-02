Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Hold Back Tears As Navya Naveli Nanda Walks The Ramp At Paris Fashion Week (WATCH)

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda made her debut at the Paris Fashion Week. Several photos and videos of Navya Naveli's ramp walk during the L'Oreal Paris show have surfaced on social media. The event was attended by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Navya's mother Shweta Bachchan.

On Monday, Shweta penned a heartfelt note for her daughter and gave a glimpse of their visit to Paris.

Shweta also shared a video in which Navya is seen walking on the ramp in a red off-shoulder dress. The star kid left her hair open and completed her look with silver heels. In the clip, Navya is seen smiling and waving at her mother and grandmother as they cheered for her.

Read Also Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Dazzles In A Golden Cape Gown As She Walks The Runway At Paris Fashion Week...

"Little miss L’Oréal," Shweta captioned her video. Soon after she shared the clip, Zoya Akhtar, Bhavana Pandey, Neha Dhupia, Shanaya Kapoor and others dropped heart emoticons in the comments section.

Take a look at the video here:

In another post on Instagram, Shweta shared a picture of the Eiffel Tower and a selfie with mother Jaya Bachchan.

"All roads led to Paris this weekend. Well, at least for my mother & me. As Navya spent all her days doing L’Oréal things. My mother and I walked and ate (more eating than roaming to be honest) The show was an experience and so emotional - my mother and I both admitted to holding back tears as our little girl walked on all smiles !!! I remember her first steps she was just a few days past her 1st birthday - like yesterday, all parents say this I’m sure, it’s cheesy, and annoying, but so true. She wore red, the Eiffel Tower turned pink, and we went home very proud, very emotional, and very hungry. I snuck in some M&M’s in my bag, though it’s blasphemous to eat chocolate at a fashion show, we did - because we’re worth it," Shweta captioned her post.

Navya, who is the new face endorsing L'Oreal Paris, walked the ramp with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kendall Jenner, Helen Mirren, and others.

Navya co-founded Aara Health after graduating from New York’s Fordham University in 2020. She also runs an NGO called Project Naveli, which works towards fighting issues like gender inequality.

Navya has often made it clear that she has no plans of entering showbiz and that she has chosen to follow the path her mother walked on by turning an entrepreneur.