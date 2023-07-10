Navya Naveli Nanda Enjoys Her 3 Idiots Moment At IIM Bangalore

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda recreated the '3 Idiots' pose.

Navya Naveli Nanda took to Instagram on Sunday to share a string of pictures from a seminar at IIM Bangalore. She captioned the photo, "Jahanpanah! Tussi fantastic ho..."

Navya obtained the iconic buttock-shaped seats seen in Rajkumar Hirani's film posters and recreated the same pose with two other people.

A significant portion of the movie '3 Idiots' was shot on the campus of IIM Bangalore.

Navya shared some more photos from IIM Bangalore on her Instagram Stories.

In the photo, she can be seen looking up at a lush green tree.

She then reposted a picture from her talk at IIM.

Admirers reacted to Navya's post from the city. Her mother Shweta Bachchan-Nanda wrote, "Navya", with a laughing emoji. A fan wrote, " Bum place."

A social media user wrote, "Perfect combination of you 3." Meanwhile, Navya's father Nikhil Nanda who is the chairman and managing director of Escorts Limited, is married to Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan. The couple has two children daughter Navya and son Agastya.

Navya, who is an entrepreneur by profession, runs a women-centric health tech company and often posts about her work on social media.She also hosted a podcast show 'What the Hell Navya' where her mother and grandmother Jaya Bachchan talked about various issues concerning women.