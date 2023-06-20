Amitabh Bachchan’s Granddaughter Navya Nanda Leaves Netizens Surprised With ‘Amazing Hindi’ In New Video

Navya Naveli Nanda, the granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan, often finds herself making headlines owing to her philanthropic work at the young age of 25. She is already an entrepreneur and is seen going out and about, advocating women’s rights and talking about other issues related to women in the country.

However, this time it’s not Navya’s social work or business that has grabbed eyeballs, but instead, it is her flawless Hindi which has impressed the netizens.

For the unawares, Navya is the daughter of Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda.

Netizens impressed with Navya’s Hindi

Navya recently took to her Instagram to share a clip of herself from an interview wherein she can be heard talking about the issues that the current generation faces.

She can be heard telling in Hindi that she often sees people questioning her work just because she is 25. “Main hamesha sochti hoon ki arey main agar 80 saal tak ruk jaaun kuch karne ke liye, toh duniya ka kya hoga?” she stated.

She went on to say that majority of the country’s population falls in the 20-30 age group and the current generation is very intelligent and smart today. “Toh hume underestimate bhi nahi karna chahiye kyunki hum bahut capable hai aaj,” she added.

Netizens lauded Navya for her opinions, but more so for her clear Hindi. “Navya’s Hindi is like really amazing…keep on doing the good work dear…I don’t understand one thing about the parents who doesn’t teach their kids their mother tongue at least,” a user commented.

Another user wrote, “Navya’s Hindi - impressive”. “I was really impressed with @navyananda’s hindi and her thoughts,” a netizen commented.

When star kids were trolled for poor Hindi

A few days ago, Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa Devgn was brutally trolled online for speaking in Hindi at a public event. She was seen struggling to speak the language and she even stammered as she tried to interact with her audience in Hindi.

While Janhvi Kapoor has worked hard on her Hindi today, several years ago, she was trolled by her mother Sridevi herself at an event for speaking Hindi with an English accent.