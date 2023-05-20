WATCH: Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda drives tractor in Gujarat, rumoured BF Siddhant Chaturvedi comments

Navya Naveli Nanda, the granddaughter of megastar Amitabh Bachchan, might not be a part of the film industry directly, but she is quite popular owing to her philanthropic work at such a young age. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media and often gets lauded for not having the airs of a celebrity kid despite being related to the biggest star of the country.

Navya recently took a trip to Gujarat and there, she was seen driving a tractor in the fields. She also mingled with some local women while being there.

Navya’s post grabbed a lot of eyeballs, not just of her fans but also of actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, whom she is rumoured to be dating.

Navya drives tractor in Gujarat

Navya documented her trip to Gujarat in a fun reel which she shared on her Instagram handle and informed her fans that she had travelled to Ganeshpura in the neighbouring state.

Navya, who is the co-founder of Aara Health, met local women in Ganeshpura in a bid to spread awareness about female health and hygiene. In the video, she can be seen dressed up in a simple salwar suit as some elderly women of the village blessed her and her team.

She was also seen driving a tractor like a pro through the fields of the village, and netizens lauded her for ditching her car and commuting just like the locals do.

Navya’s rumoured boyfriend Siddhant Chaturvedi too dropped a cutesy comment in Hindi under her post, “Nadiya ke paar”, and fans couldn’t help but wonder if the dating rumours are indeed true.

Navya Naveli Nanda’s philanthropic work

Navya is the daughter of Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda. After graduating from New York’s Fordham University in 2020, she co-founded Aara Health.

Not just that, but she also runs an NGO called Project Naveli, which works towards fighting issues like gender inequality in the country, and she discusses similar issues on her podcast ‘What The Hell Navya’ as well.

Navya has made it clear that she has no plans of entering showbiz and that she has chosen to follow the path her mother walked on by turning an entrepreneur. Navya even modelled for her mom’s fashion label in the past.