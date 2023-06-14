 Movie Date! Rumoured Couple Siddhant Chaturvedi, Navya Naveli Nanda Spotted At Mumbai Theatre; WATCH
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 14, 2023, 08:22 PM IST
article-image

It seems like love is blooming between Siddhant Chaturvedi and Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda. While the couple is often seen hanging out with each other, they were once again caught on cameras entering together in a multiplex movie theatre.

Photo Journalist Manav Manglani shared the video on Instagram, in which the duo was seen arriving at the venue together.

The caption of his post reads: "It’s a movie date night for Navya Nanda and Siddhant Chaturvedi as we click them getting in a multiplex in Mumbai."

Check out the video here:

SIDDHANT-NAVYA'S PUBLIC OUTING TOGETHER

This isn't the first time they were spotted together. Earlier this year, they were first photographed together at a fashion show in Mumbai, with Navya seated beside Siddhant's parents.

Additionally, they were seen leaving filmmaker Amritpal Singh Bindra's birthday party together in December, further fueling speculation about their relationship.

Speculation about the alleged romance between Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Naveli Nanda fueled further when the rumored couple was next spotted together at the Mumbai airport.

The paparazzi managed to capture the first glimpse of Siddhant and Navya together as they returned from their reported getaway in Goa.

Although neither Siddhant nor Navya has officially confirmed their relationship, their occasional joint appearance has sparked further curiosity among fans and onlookers.

SIDDHANT-NAVYA'S WORK FRONT

Navya Naveli Nanda has made a name for herself as a businesswoman and podcaster. Alongside her mother Shweta Bachchan and grandmother Jaya Bachchan, she hosts a podcast called "What The Hell Navya."

Meanwhile, Siddhant is working on his upcoming project, "Kho Gaye Hum Kahan,", which will see him sharing the screen with Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav.

