 Siddhant Chaturvedi-Navya Naveli Nanda fuel dating rumours with public outing; WATCH VIRAL VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentSiddhant Chaturvedi-Navya Naveli Nanda fuel dating rumours with public outing; WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

Siddhant Chaturvedi-Navya Naveli Nanda fuel dating rumours with public outing; WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

The paparazzi managed to capture the first glimpse of Siddhant and Navya together as they returned from their reported getaway in Goa.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, June 04, 2023, 09:23 PM IST
article-image

Speculation about the alleged romance between Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Naveli Nanda has reached new heights as the rumored couple was recently spotted together at the Mumbai airport.

Although neither Siddhant nor Navya has officially confirmed their relationship, their joint appearance has sparked further curiosity among fans and onlookers.

The paparazzi managed to capture the first glimpse of Siddhant and Navya together as they returned from their reported getaway in Goa.

Read Also
WATCH: Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda drives tractor in Gujarat, rumoured BF...
article-image

Siddhant-Navya's public outing papped onb cameras

In a video shared by a paparazzo, the two can be seen strolling side by side, donning matching white ensembles. Siddhant sported an all-white outfit comprising a white shirt, track pants, cap, and mask, while Navya paired a white top with black pants.

This isn't the first time the rumoured couple has caught the attention of the media. Earlier this year, they were photographed together at a fashion show in Mumbai, with Navya seated beside Siddhant's parents.

Additionally, they were seen leaving filmmaker Amritpal Singh Bindra's birthday party together in December, further fueling speculation about their relationship.

Evidence of their bond extends beyond public sightings, as Siddhant and Navya have often engaged with each other's Instagram posts. They have also been spotted together at various industry gatherings, including Karan Johar's 50th birthday celebration.

However, Siddhant had previously dismissed dating rumors during the promotions of his film "Phone Bhoot," stating that he wished they were true.

Read Also
Siddhant Chaturvedi, Tripti Dimri to star in Dhadak 2? Karan Johar breaks silence
article-image

Navya and Siddharth's professional front

Navya Naveli Nanda, daughter of Shweta Nanda and granddaughter of Bollywood legends Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, has made a name for herself as a businesswoman and podcaster. Alongside her mother and grandmother, she hosts a podcast called "What The Hell Navya."

Her brother, Agastya Nanda, is set to make his Bollywood debut in Zoya Akhtar's upcoming film "The Archies," alongside Suhana Khan and Janhvi Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Siddhant Chaturvedi gained recognition for his impressive performance as MC Sher in Zoya Akhtar's "Gully Boy." He recently starred in the series "Gehraiyaan" alongside Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday. Siddhant's upcoming project, "Kho Gaye Hum Kahan," will see him sharing the screen with Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav.

Read Also
Photos: Navya Naveli Nanda cheers for rumoured BF Siddhant Chaturvedi, chats with his mom during...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Siddhant Chaturvedi-Navya Naveli Nanda fuel dating rumours with public outing; WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

Siddhant Chaturvedi-Navya Naveli Nanda fuel dating rumours with public outing; WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

Veteran actress Sulochna Latkar passes away at 94

Veteran actress Sulochna Latkar passes away at 94

Roadies 19: Splitsvilla fame Bhoomika talks about her LEAKED videos kissing a girl on camera, Sonu...

Roadies 19: Splitsvilla fame Bhoomika talks about her LEAKED videos kissing a girl on camera, Sonu...

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary-Ankit Gupta receive ‘lunar surprise’ from fans, own 1 acre of land on...

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary-Ankit Gupta receive ‘lunar surprise’ from fans, own 1 acre of land on...

Tom Holland says THIS on his India trip with Zendaya, reveals watching RRR

Tom Holland says THIS on his India trip with Zendaya, reveals watching RRR