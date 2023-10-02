Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Dazzles In A Golden Cape Gown As She Walks The Runway At Paris Fashion Week (WATCH) |

Acclaimed actress and former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan exuded elegance as she graced the runway during Paris Fashion Week. She donned a stunning shimmery golden cape gown and gracefully strutted down the catwalk, showcasing her impeccable style for the L’Oréal Paris fashion show titled "Walk Your Worth." Aishwarya joined a star-studded lineup that included celebrities like Viola Davis, Eva Longoria, Kendall Jenner, and many others, all striding confidently for the renowned brand.

Watch the videos below.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Aishwarya has appeared in numerous Bollywood films, including "Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam," "Devdas," "Jodhaa Akbar," "Guru," and "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil," among others. She is known for her versatility as an actress and her ability to portray a wide range of roles.

In addition to her acting career, Aishwarya has also been associated with various international brands and has represented India on the global stage. She married Abhishek Bachchan, and they have a daughter named Aaradhya.

In terms of her professional commitments, Aishwarya was last featured in the sequel to the 2022 film “Ponniyin Selvan”, directed by Mani Ratnam. “Ponniyin Selvan 2” has a stellar ensemble cast including Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Jayaram, Prabhu, R Sarathkumar, Parthiban, and Vikram Prabhu reprises their respective roles in the second installment of this epic drama, which vividly narrates the captivating tale of the Chola Dynasty. The film serves as an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy's renowned five-part novel series of the same name.

As for Aishwarya's future projects, she has yet to unveil the details of her upcoming endeavors.

Read Also Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Carries ₹1.71 Lakh Calfskin Handbag At Mumbai Airport

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)