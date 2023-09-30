Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Carries ₹1.71 Lakh Calfskin Handbag At Mumbai Airport

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 30, 2023

Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was spotted with her daughter Aaradhya at Mumbai airport on Friday night

Photo by Varinder Chawla

The mother-daughter duo were papped as they jetted off to an undisclosed destination

Photo by Varinder Chawla

While Aishwarya and Aaradhya smiled gracefully for the paps, it was the actress' bag that stole the limelight

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Aishwarya was seen wearing a black co-ord set, and along with that, she carried a matching Dolce & Gabbana handbag

Photo by Varinder Chawla

The calfskin handbag is priced at a whopping Rs 1.71 lakh

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Aishwarya was seen holding her daughter close as they walked in the airport

Photo by Varinder Chawla

She was even seen interacting with the paps as she made her way into the airport

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Thanks For Reading!

Sonam Kapoor's Phone Wallpaper Features Son Vayu & Anand Ahuja's Unseen Photo
Find out More