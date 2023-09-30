Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Carries ₹1.71 Lakh Calfskin Handbag At Mumbai Airport

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 30, 2023
Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was spotted with her daughter Aaradhya at Mumbai airport on Friday night
Photo by Varinder Chawla
The mother-daughter duo were papped as they jetted off to an undisclosed destination
Photo by Varinder Chawla
While Aishwarya and Aaradhya smiled gracefully for the paps, it was the actress' bag that stole the limelight
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Aishwarya was seen wearing a black co-ord set, and along with that, she carried a matching Dolce & Gabbana handbag
Photo by Varinder Chawla
The calfskin handbag is priced at a whopping Rs 1.71 lakh
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Aishwarya was seen holding her daughter close as they walked in the airport
Photo by Varinder Chawla
She was even seen interacting with the paps as she made her way into the airport
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Thanks For Reading!