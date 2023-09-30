WATCH: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Says ‘Aaradhya Is My Height Now’ At Mumbai Airport | Photo by Varinder Chawla

Bollywood superstar and former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was spotted at the Mumbai airport as she jetted off to an undisclosed destination with her daughter Aaradhya. Dressed in an all-black look, Ash looked stunning, while her baby girl chose a blue top with black trousers. The actress sashayed in style holding a Dolce & Gabbana shopper bag. However, what grabbed eyeballs was Aishwarya proudly telling an individual that Aaradhya is of her height now. Watch the video below.

Aaradhya is the daughter of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. She was born on November 16, 2011. Aaradhya is often in the media spotlight due to her parents' fame in the Indian film industry.

Aishwarya is one of the most well-known and influential figures in showbiz and is often regarded as one of the most beautiful women in the world. She began her career as a model before making her debut in Bollywood with the movie "Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya" in 1997. She gained widespread recognition and fame for her roles in films such as "Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam," "Devdas," "Jodhaa Akbar," and "Guzaarish," among others. Her performances have earned her numerous awards and accolades.

In addition to her successful acting career, Aishwarya Rai has represented India on the international stage. She has also been involved in various philanthropic activities and served as a Goodwill Ambassador for UNAIDS.

Aishwarya's most recent appearance was in "Ponniyin Selvan 2," directed by Mani Ratnam. This movie serves as the sequel to the 2022 release. Renowned actor Kamal Haasan provided his voice for the film's narration, while the Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman crafted its musical score. Notably, "Ponniyin Selvan 1," the initial installment of this historical saga, has already amassed over Rs 150 crore in global box office earnings.

In addition to Aishwarya, the second chapter of this epic narrative features a star-studded ensemble cast, including Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Jayaram, Prabhu, R Sarathkumar, Parthiban, and Vikram Prabhu, all reprising their roles. Together, they continue to bring to life the captivating story of the Chola Dynasty.

This film adaptation draws its inspiration from Kalki Krishnamurthy's five-part novel series of the same name.

