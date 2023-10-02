WATCH: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Dances With Kendall Jenner At Paris Fashion Week | Photo Via Instagram

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently walked at Paris Fashion Week in a golden cape gown as the Indian brand ambassador for L’Oréal Paris. The show was held at the Eiffel Tower. Yseult Onguenet, Kendall Jenner, Eva Longoria, Cindy Bruna, Andie MacDowell, and Viola Davis, among others, graced the ramp, which was organised by L'Oreal Paris.

Now, an inside video is doing the rounds on social media that shows Aishwarya dancing with Kendall at the show. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star stole the show in a sparkly silver bodycon dress. The duo were seen grooving together and talking to each other as they had a fun time in Paris.

The show was called Walk Your Worth, and it "celebrates sisterhood as well as the synergy between state-of-the-art beauty expertise and fashion."

Navya Naveli, Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter, and Shweta Bachchan's daughter made her debut at this year’s Paris Fashion Week. She walked the ramp in a stunning red minidress. Shweta, who accompanied her Navya, shared a video on her Instagram handle capturing her daughter’s runway walk, captioning it, “Little miss L’Oréal.” Jaya Bachchan was also seen in Paris.

A few days ago, Aishwarya flew from Mumbai along with her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, to Paris to attend the show.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan: II, which was a sequel to Ponniyin Selvan: I. It starred Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Jayaram, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vikram Prabhu, Rahman, R. Sarathkumar, Prabhu, and R. Parthiban.

