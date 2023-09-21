Amitabh Bachchan's Granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda: 'I Am Not Star Like, Haven't Gained That Respect'

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda recently said in a podcast that she is not 'star like' because she has not yet done that kind of work. On Nikhil Kamath's show, Navya also spoke about privilege.

Talking about privilege, Navya said, "I feel like I’m not the one who's the star like I haven't done that work. I haven’t gained that respect. I have no right projecting that just because I come from somewhere."

Navya also talked about India having a lot of potential and not enough opportunities. "I think there is a lot of potential at least from what I’ve seen. I employ a lot of young people, I work with a lot of young people and I speak to a lot of young people. I think that they are not given a chance, they are not given an opportunity and if they were given one I think that we would have been able to have a much larger conversation on this."

Navya is the daughter of Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda. After graduating from New York’s Fordham University in 2020, she co-founded Aara Health. She also runs an NGO called Project Naveli, which works towards fighting issues like gender inequality in the country.

Navya has made it clear that she has no plans of entering showbiz and that she has chosen to follow the path her mother walked on by turning an entrepreneur. Navya even modelled for her mom’s fashion label in the past.