Zara Hatke Zara Bachke: Makers announce captivating title of Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan starrer, film to release on June 2

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan have finally unveiled the title of their upcoming film after much anticipation and excitement,.

The highly anticipated project is titled ‘Zara Hat Ke Zara Bach Ke.’ The announcement came through a captivating video shared by Vicky Kaushal on his Instagram handle, where he revealed that the film's trailer will be released on May 15.

Directed by the talented Laxman Utekar, ‘Zara Hat Ke Zara Bach Ke’ is set to hit theaters on June 2, offering fans an engaging cinematic experience.

The unveiling of the film's title, a day before Vicky Kaushal's birthday, adds an extra layer of joy for the talented actor.

Initially, there were speculations that the makers would surprise fans on Vicky's birthday.

However, this year's celebration holds double the delight as the title of the film has been revealed, creating a buzz among movie enthusiasts.

Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan announce the new title

To further heighten the excitement, the production team also shared the captivating looks of Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal from the film, hinting at their roles as a couple in the storyline.

Accompanying the video, Vicky Kaushal captioned, "Romantic? Ya dramatic? Kya lagta hai aapko, kaisi hone waali hai humari kahani? #ZaraHatkeZaraBachke Trailer Out tomorrow. In cinemas on June 2, 2023."

These words from the talented actor have left fans eagerly awaiting the unveiling of the trailer, anticipating a unique and captivating narrative.

About the film

‘Zara Hat Ke Zara Bach Ke’ is a romantic comedy set in the backdrop of a small town in Madhya Pradesh.

Helmed by Laxman Utekar, known for his directorial brilliance in the acclaimed film ‘Mimi’, the project promises to take audiences on a delightful journey of love and laughter.

The shooting for the film was wrapped up in January this year, leaving fans eagerly waiting for its release.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Studios, the film brings together the charismatic duo of Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan, who are renowned for their impressive performances and on-screen chemistry.

With its intriguing title and a talented cast, ‘Zara Hat Ke Zara Bach Ke’ has set high expectations among cinephiles, and the countdown to June 2 has begun.