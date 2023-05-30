IPL 2023 Final: Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan cheer as CSK beats GT at Narendra Modi stadium

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 30, 2023
Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan attended the nailbiting IPL final between Chennai Superkings and Gujarat Titans on Monday night
They watched the match live at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad
Vicky and Sara were there to promote their upcoming film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke
They were seen interacting with fans as rain played spoilsport and halted the match
Vicky and Sara were seen all animated and excited during the edge-of-the-seat thriller that the final match was
They were seen cheering for the players of both CSK and GT
Vicky and Sara also had a friendly chat with Sunil Gavaskar, Harbhajan Singh, Mohammad Kaif and other commentators and presenters who were present on field during the innings break
After the match ended, which was no less than a movie, Vicky took to his Instagram handle to post a video of the moment Jadeja hit the winning shot
"MAHI FOR THE WIN!!! Jaddu you rockstar!!! What a match! GT… the best team through the tournament. Clearly the game was the real winner," Vicky wrote
