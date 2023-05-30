IPL 2023 Final: Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan cheer as CSK beats GT at Narendra Modi stadium

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 30, 2023

Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan attended the nailbiting IPL final between Chennai Superkings and Gujarat Titans on Monday night

They watched the match live at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad

Vicky and Sara were there to promote their upcoming film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

They were seen interacting with fans as rain played spoilsport and halted the match

Vicky and Sara were seen all animated and excited during the edge-of-the-seat thriller that the final match was

They were seen cheering for the players of both CSK and GT

Vicky and Sara also had a friendly chat with Sunil Gavaskar, Harbhajan Singh, Mohammad Kaif and other commentators and presenters who were present on field during the innings break

After the match ended, which was no less than a movie, Vicky took to his Instagram handle to post a video of the moment Jadeja hit the winning shot

"MAHI FOR THE WIN!!! Jaddu you rockstar!!! What a match! GT… the best team through the tournament. Clearly the game was the real winner," Vicky wrote

