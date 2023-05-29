Vicky Kaushal enjoys fafda-jalebi, khaman in Ahmedabad amid ZHZB promotions

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 29, 2023
Actor Vicky Kaushal is busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke with Sara Ali Khan
After returning from Abu Dhabi, the actor jetted off to Ahmedabad to promote the film
He enjoyed some Gujarati delicacies like jalebi, fafda, khaman and khandvi in Ahmedabad amid promotions
The actor happily posed for pictures as he enjoyed the delicacies
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is all set to release in theatres on June 2
Sara and Vicky earlier visited Rajasthan to promote the film
In Rajasthan, they had home-cooked meal with local residents
In the film,Sara plays the role of Somya and Vicky plays Kapil, a couple trying to get a fake divorce to be able to stay away from their family
