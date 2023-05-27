Sara Ali Khan, Shubman Gill UNFOLLOW each other on Instagram amid dating rumours: Report

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan and Team India cricketer Shubman Gill had been all over the news until recently, thanks to several reports which claimed that the two were dating. While both of them remained tightlipped about the rumours, they were papped on dinner dates, as well as entering and exiting the same restaurants multiple times, piquing the interest of their fans.

Not just that, but during the last few Indian Premiere League and international matches, the audience in the stadium were even seen cheering Gill with Sara's name and teasing him, which had left the cricketer blushing.

But seems like the fairytale romance has ended even before the two made it official, as several reports suggest that Sara and Gill have unfollowed each other on social media.

Sara Ali Khan, Shubman Gill unfollow each other

Sara and Gill were never seen engaging in social media banters or PDA, but they did follow each other on social media.

However, a little sleuthing around shows us that the names of both of them are not present in their respective 'Following' list. Fans have thus concluded that the two have called it quits, but the reason behind the move is yet to be known.

Sara has been busy with the promotions of 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke', and the actress has refrained from commenting on her relationship status, be it with Shubman Gill or someone else.

Gill, on the other hand, has his hands full as he has been smashing one century after another in the IPL matches for his team Gujarat Titans, which is now set to face MS Dhoni's Chennai Superkings in the finals on Sunday.

When Shubman Gill hinted at dating 'Sara'

Gill was earlier rumoured to be dating Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar, but the two reportedly fell apart quite soon.

But the cricketer found love once again, albeit in a different Sara -- Sara Ali Khan -- and their date nights and frequent spottings had some story to tell.

A few months ago, during an interview with Sonam Bajwa, Gill was finally cornered into answering the queries surrounding his equation with Sara.

"Are you dating Sara?" Sonam had asked Gill, to which he had blushed and replied, "May be, may be not".

However, neither of them clarified if the Sara in question was Tendulkar's daughter or the Pataudi princess, and Gill too made sure to leave his fans guessing.