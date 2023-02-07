Shubman Gill or something else? Sara Tendulkar shares her 'oops moment' on Instagram; details inside | Instagram

Sara Tendulkar, who was in the recent past rumoured dating Indian cricketer Shubman Gill, shared a page from her diary on social media. What did it have? Sara made a confession that has some connection with the game of cricket. Is it about Shubman Gill, her loving dad Sachin Tendulkar, or something else?

In a recent Instagram story, Sara gave a glimpse of her study routine and that of her being a student of medicine. She brought to notice her common mistake of writing the red blood corpuscles (RBCs) as RCB (Royal Challengers Bangalore).

Sara took to the social media platform to share the photo of her notes which read "RCB" instead of RBC. The story also had a face-palm emoji to amuse netizens.

Check Sara Tendulkar's Instagram story

Reportedly, Sara Tendulkar is a Graduate of Medicine from University College London (UCL). Her mother and the wife of Sachin Tendulkar, Dr. Anjali Tendulkar, is a paediatrician by profession.

