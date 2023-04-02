'Humari bhabhi kaisi ho': Shubman Gill gets teased with Sara Tendulkar's name by fans during GT vs CSK; watch

Shubman Gill is a hot property not just on the field but off it as well these. The cricketer is often seen dining with actresses and famous personalities.

The 23-year-old is rumoured to be dating Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara and was recently teased by fans during the opening match of IPL 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

A video is doing the rounds on social media where fans can be seen teasing Gill with Sara's name.

"Humari bhabhi kaisi ho? Sara bhabhi jaisi ho," the fans kept chanting but Gill gave no response as he was busy fielding at the boundary line.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Hardik's GT trumps Dhoni's CSK

The defending champions opened their account with a resounding win over MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings on Friday.

Hardik Pandya's team restricted the four-time champions to 178 for 7 after electing to bowl first and then chased down the target in 19.2 overs to collect two crucial points and start their season with a bang.

GT opener Gill was the top-scored in the match with 63 off 36 balls while Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami and Alzarri Joseph provided the breakthroughs with the ball by taking two wickets each.