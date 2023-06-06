Madhya Pradesh: Robbery accused held; Rs 3.5L cash and car seized

Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The miscreants who committed robbery in broad daylight were caught by the Ujjain police here on Monday. Four miscreants looted a brand new car and Rs 3.5 lakh at knifepoint on Dewas Road last Thursday. Since the incident, the police have been actively searching for the accused. The accused were identified as Ayush, resident of Harsiddhi Vihar, Nagjhiri, Abhishek, resident of Govind Colony near Vrindavan Dham, Indore, Shiva, resident of Rukmani Nagar, Indore and Gopal, resident of Nagarkot Mata Mandir. On Monday, police arrested the four accused and recovered the car and cash.

Ajay Jat, a resident of village Chenpura Hanskhedi under Narwar police station, had reached Mahananda Nagar branch of Bank of India (BoI) in his car on June 1 in the afternoon. After withdrawing Rs 3.50 lakh from the bank he left for Narwar.

Two youths riding a bike stopped him in front of MIT College. As soon as the vehicle stopped another two bike-riding youths came and all four threatened Ajay by showing a knife and after snatching a bag containing abovementioned cash forced Ajay to come out of the car. Two miscreants sat in the car and fled towards Ujjain.

Panic spread in the area due to the incident in broad daylight. SP Sachin Sharma, aware of its seriousness also reached the spot. He announced a reward of Rs 10k on the accused.

Along with Narwar police, a cyber-cell team was deployed under the guidance of the additional superintendent of police (ASP, Rural) Akash Bhuria to nab the miscreants. Police seized the car, Rs 1.06 lakh in cash along with gold and silver jewellery worth Rs 1.14 lakh from the four accused.