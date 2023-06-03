Ujjain: Lokayukta team reaches Mahakal Lok to conduct investigation into collapse of Saptarishi idols due to strong winds | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A two-member team from the Lokayukta conducted a meticulous investigation into the collapse of Saptrishi statues at Mahakal Lok corridor in Ujjain on Saturday. The technical team was accompanied by officials of Ujjain Smart City Project. The Lokayukta officials, however refused to comment on the investigation and dodged media questions saying “We’re not authorized to discuss this matter.”

FP Photo

Starting the investigation, Lokayukta chief engineer NS Johri wrote to executive director of Ujjain Smart City asking for entire details and original copy of work order, letters exchanged regarding tender agreement of the idols, procedure of approval of tender, construction process, payment of bills and even the current status.

Idols made of Fiber Reinforcement Plastic

After a long time, the Lokayukta has taken an investigation under itself which has created a stir among political and administrative circles. Few complaints also have been lodged regarding the construction at Mahakal Lok corridor by regional MLA Mahesh Parmar and Laxman Singh.

FP Photo

Government officials have been summoned by Lokayukta along with relevant documents as the team has geared up to carry out a thorough investigation into the matter.

Notably, six out of seven Saptarishi idols installed in Mahakal Lok corridor, situated inside the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple premises collapsed and suffered damage due to gusty winds on May 28. The team from Lokayukta reached the temple to conduct a technical investigation into the matter.