Madhya Pradesh: Devotees Clash With Each Other At Mahakal Temple, One Injured In Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Devotees clashed fiercely with each other at the Mahakaleshwar Temple complex on Saturday morning. A fight broke out between devotees from Mumbai and Andhra Pradesh over the matter of pushing and elbowing, leaving a visitor from Andhra injured. He was takenáto the hospital for treatment.

At the same time, the security personnel sent the devotee who assaulted him to the police station. It is being told that there was a dispute regarding the pushing of the pregnant wife of a devotee who had come from Mumbai.

The devotee from Mumbai broke the head of a visitor from Andhra Raghuraj (47), due to which he got injured near his right eye and the upper part of his shirt got drenched with blood. The security personnel tried to resolve the dispute between the two.

Raghuraj said, "We were having darshan in front of Brihaspatishwar Mahadev temple located in the Mahakal temple complex. Then the couple who had come from Mumbai got a shock. They beat me up. Blood started coming out of my mouth."

The devotee from Mumbai said that his wife was pregnantáandáthey were constantly being pushed. The Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee confirmed that there was a fight among the devotees in Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple premises due to crowd around 11 am. The employees of the committeeácounselled both the devotees, separated them and took him to the first aid room of the committee for treatment by Dr Devendra Parmar.