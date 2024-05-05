Madhya Pardesh: Somyaag Begins At Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Mandir  

Priests perform rituals on the first day of the “Soumik Suvrishti Agnishtom Somyaag” at Mahakaleshwar Temple premises in Ujjain on Saturday | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A six-day ‘Soumik Suvrishti Agnishtom Somyaag’, being organised by the Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee (MTMC) from May 4 to 9 (from Krodhinam Samvatsare Chaitra Krishna Ekadashi to Vaishakh Shukl Dwitiya) on the premises of Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple, began at 6:15 am with the worship and abhishek of Lord Shri Mahakal by Agnihotri Dikhsit couple Ketan Shahane, Yagyacharya Chaitanya Narayan Kale and Agnihotri Vijay Manerikar.

The Somyaag was performed in Shri Somnath Jyotirling and Shri Omkareshwar-Mamaleshwar Jyotirling. This Somyaag is planned to be performed on almost all the Jyotirlingas respectively. “Vedahi Yagyartham Abhipravrata” a supernatural Vedic Shrauta Yagya is organised for well-distributed rainfall in the coming rainy season.

On the first day on Saturday, after the worship and abhishek of Lord Shri Mahakal, Ganpati worship in Yaag Vihar, after reciting the sacred thread, lighting the fire through Arani Manthan, establishing the fire, Agnihotra Homa, Sankalp, Atonement, entering the Yajnavedi, the initiation of Yagya started with Dakshina Ishti to the first Agnihotri host.

MAHARUDRABHISHEK FROM TODAY

Maharudrabhishek will be organised from May 5 to 10 under the leadership of Pt Ghanshyam Sharma, the official priest of Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple. The priest of Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple, Pradeep Guru said that the six-day-long Maha-Rudrabhishek is being performed every year by the MTMC.

This ritual will be performed from 11 am to 2 pm through the pandas and purohits of Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple. In this, a total of 22 Brahmins will be included. Ram Sharma, the priest of Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple, said that Somayaag is being organised in Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple from May 4 for the purification of the environment, good rainfall, balance in the environment and welfare and prosperity of the entire society.

PIC-3: