Madhya Pradesh: ₹29 cr sanctioned for roads in Burhanpur

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Government has sanctioned Rs 29 cr for construction of four roads in Burhanpur on the demand of BJP state spokesperson and former minister Archana Chitnis.

Chitnis expressed gratitude towards CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, PWD minister Gopal Bhargava and agricultural development minister Kamal Patel. Congratulating MP Dnyaneshwar Patil, Chitnis said that the amount was approved due to their joint efforts.

Chitnis further added that Rs 7.24 crore was approved for laying the road from Dhamangaon to Nandgaon village and Rs 3.55 crore for Ichhapur to Khaparkheda road. Similarly, Rs 3.14 crore was sanctioned by PWD for Jambupani to Pandhari road and Rs 15.53 crore for Chillara to Usarani road.

Ex-minister Chitnis was also trying her best to get the approval of the construction of roads from Pipri to Ekjhira-Lalpadawa, Bambada to Khamni Marg, Chapora to Bambada and Bahadarpur to Patonda. She said that she would personally discuss the matter with higher authorities.