Madhya Pradesh: Over 100 kg opium worth Rs 1.5 crore seized from Rajasthan

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): In a major crackdown, a team of the Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) from Kota and Chittorgarh seized more than 100 kilograms of opium worth more than Rs 1.5 crores. Besides, the team also seized 1269.10 kilograms of poppy straw and cash of Rs 2.5 lakh.

According to information, the CBN team has got the tip-off about a large quantity of opium, poppy straw and cash stuffed at a house in Bangera Ghata village in Nimbahera tehsil of Chittorgarh district.

Taking cognizance of the matter, the team immediately rushed to the spot and conducted a search of the house. The team recovered 43 transparent plastic polythene containing 100.10 kilograms of Opium, 63 black plastic bags containing 1269.10 kilograms of poppy straw and Rs 2,50,200 in cash concealed in a secret chamber in the house on Thursday.

After the completion of legal formalities, the recovered Opium, Poppy straw, Mahindra pick-up and Cash was seized under the relevant provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985. Further investigation is in progress. In another seizure, the CBN team of the MP Unit intercepted a truck near Hotel Galaxy, Untiya on NH-48, Vadodara, Gujarat and recovered 104 white plastic bags of poppy straw weighing 2597.850 kilograms on Thursday.

The team has got the tip-off about a truck having registration no of Rajasthan would be carrying a huge quantity of poppy straw from Jharkhand to Rajasthan via Gujarat.

Strict Surveillance on the suspected route was kept and after the successful identification of the vehicle by CBN officers, the truck was intercepted on NH-48.

The truck was carrying plastic white bags of dried Red Chilli as cover cargo. On sustained questioning, the occupant of the vehicle revealed that Poppy Straw was loaded in the truck behind the covered cargo.

After completion of legal formalities, the truck along with poppy straw and cover cargo was seized and one person has been apprehended under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985. Further investigation is under progress.

