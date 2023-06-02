Indore: Dehradun biweekly train flagged off from Laxmibai Nagar Railway Station

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The train connectivity for Dehradun from the city expanded on Thursday as the biweekly run of train number 14309 Indore-Dehradun-Indore train began today. This has been possible due to the extension of train number 14309/14310 Ujjain Dehradun-Ujjain Express up to Laxmibai Nagar station.

In a ceremony organised at Laxmibai Nagar Railway Station MP Shankar Lalwani and additional divisional railway manager Ashfaq Ahmad and other officials flagged off the train from Laxmibai Nagar Railway Station at 6.40 pm.

As per the schedule, train No. 14310 Dehradun-Indore via Ujjain and Dewas Biweekly Express will reach Laxmi Bai Nagar at 06.05 am every Wednesday and Thursday.

Similarly, train number 14309 Indore-Dehradun Express via Dewas and Ujjain will depart from Laxmi Bai Nagar on every Wednesday and Thursday at 6.40 pm and reach Dehradun every Thursday and Friday at 7.45 pm.

There has been no change in the arrival and departure timings, stoppages, operating days, coach composition etc. of the train between Ujjain and Dehradun.