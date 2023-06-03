Madhya Pradesh: 2 dead, 1 injured after bike collides with dumper in Shajapur

Representative Image

Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh): Two people died in Shajapur on Saturday morning after a motorbike collided with a dumper. The accident left one person severely injured. Intensity of the collision was such that it left the dead bodies of people riding the bike badly mutilated.

As Nai Duniya reports, as soon as the information about the accident was received, Satyendra Singh Rajput, in-charge of the traffic station, immediately reached the spot and along with taking the injured to the district hospital, sent the dead bodies to the hospital for autopsy.

Treatment of the injured going on in the trauma center of Shajapur

The horrific accident left blood stains on the road, which had to be washed away with the help of a fire brigade. Kotwali police station TI Santosh Vaghela said that the victims have been identified as Bhagwan Singh (70), resident of Jaloda police station, Sunera and Mohanlal Rathore (50).

Dulichand Rathore (55), resident of Gulana, has been injured. The treatment of the injured is going on at the Trauma Center, Shajapur.

Traffic station in-charge appreciated for readiness

As soon as the accident was reported, Subedar Satyendra Singh Rajput, in-charge of the traffic station, immediately reached the spot and along with removing the dead bodies from the spot, cleared the traffic from the area. He even wrapped the mutilated dead body himself and got it kept in the hearse.

