 Madhya Pradesh: Godman arrested for raping minor in Guna
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Godman arrested for raping minor in Guna

Madhya Pradesh: Godman arrested for raping minor in Guna

The SP added that the mob vandalised the residence of the accused and the police arrested the accused soon after.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, June 03, 2023, 11:31 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A self-styled man was arrested on Friday for allegedly raping a minor in the Guna district of Madhya Pradesh, police said.

According to the police, the accused godman was identified as RK Sharma.

Guna Superintendent of Police Rakesh Kumar Sagar said the incident took place in the Binaganj area of Guna district.

He added that the police received the information after a mob staged a blockade on the highway to enable the arrest of the accused.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Ashram director booked for molesting 8-yr girl in Guna; agitated women block road
article-image

"When we arrived at the scene, we assured the enraged crowd that the accused would be apprehended soon, after which they lifted the roadblock," added the SP.

The SP added that the mob vandalised the residence of the accused and the police arrested the accused soon after.

"We have arrested the accused and are probing the matter," an officer said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

Read Also
"Will not allow such activities in Madhya Pradesh...": CM Chouhan over purported posters of girls...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Godman arrested for raping minor in Guna

Madhya Pradesh: Godman arrested for raping minor in Guna

Bhopal: Deadline ends but not the pig menace

Bhopal: Deadline ends but not the pig menace

MP Weather Update: June 1st week to be rainy

MP Weather Update: June 1st week to be rainy

Bhopal Development Plan 2031: Parameters of FAR, mixed use for special residential areas amended

Bhopal Development Plan 2031: Parameters of FAR, mixed use for special residential areas amended

MP elections to be fought under Modi & Chouhan, says Sahasrabuddhe

MP elections to be fought under Modi & Chouhan, says Sahasrabuddhe