Madhya Pradesh: Ashram director booked for molesting 8-yr girl in Guna; agitated women block road

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): An ashram director was booked for allegedly molesting an eight-year-old girl when she was on way to coaching in Chanchod, Guna on Thursday morning.

A group of agitated women blocked Binaganj tri-section as a protest on Friday, demanding immediate arrest of accused ashram director RK Sharma.

According to news reports, the blockade lasted nearly two hours as cops and administration tried hard to get it cleared. Eventually, the protesters were brought to the police station with assurance of action against the director.

Chanchoda police station in-charge TI Balveer Gaur said that the molestation incident occurred at 11 am on Thursday when the eight-year-old girl was on her way to coaching with her younger sister.

The girl informed the police that her sister's dupatta flew off and got stuck in ashram's fencing. RK Sharma, the ashram's director, picked it up and kept it. When the girl went to retrieve the dupatta, RK Sharma allegedly molested her. A case was registered under the POCSO Act

Upon reaching home, the girl immediately informed her parents, leading the family and others to visit Binaganj Chowki. After speaking with the outpost in-charge, they returned. However, they returned to the outpost on Thursday night, and when they couldn't find anyone, they proceeded to Chanchoda police station.

According to TI, a case was registered against the accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on the same night, with further actions being pursued. The girl's mother stated that the ashram operator lured her daughter inside by offering prasad. While committing the vile act, he warned the girl not to disclose it to anyone.