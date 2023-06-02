 Madhya Pradesh to come up with Entrepreneurship awareness programmes for women
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh to come up with Entrepreneurship awareness programmes for women

Madhya Pradesh to come up with Entrepreneurship awareness programmes for women

MP Governor Mangu Bhai Patel, who inaugurated the first EAP here, said women were progressing phenomenally due to the initiatives implemented under the leadership of PM Modi.

PTIUpdated: Friday, June 02, 2023, 05:16 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The National Commission for Women (NCW) in collaboration with the Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII) on Friday announced the launch of 100 Entrepreneurship Awareness Programmes (EAPs) for potential women entrepreneurs across the country at Vikram University in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain.

In a release, MP Governor Mangu Bhai Patel, who inaugurated the first EAP here, said women were progressing phenomenally due to the initiatives implemented under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh just had a Monsoon-like May & it tells a lot about weather change!
article-image

Emphasizing the need for a conducive environment for women entrepreneurs, minister of state for women and child development Dr Mahendra Munjpara said the government was working towards taking forward India's women-led development agenda by accelerating women's leadership and empowerment in public as as well as the private sector.

Read Also
MP: 56% of adolescents show moderate level of 'problematic' internet use, reveals AIIMS study
article-image

NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma said women, although a critical part of society, still lag behind when it comes to economic empowerment and independence.

"Women need to be encouraged to become economically empowered. India has a conducive ecosystem to support women entrepreneurship. Given this, women are getting motivated to set up their MSMEs," Sharma said.

EDII director general Sunil Shukla and NCW member secretary Meenakshi Negi were present on the occasion.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh to come up with Entrepreneurship awareness programmes for women

Madhya Pradesh to come up with Entrepreneurship awareness programmes for women

MP: Chhatarpur to be developed into Municipal Corporation

MP: Chhatarpur to be developed into Municipal Corporation

Indore: Nature-themed art exhibition encourages all to keep city clean & green

Indore: Nature-themed art exhibition encourages all to keep city clean & green

Bhopal Master Plan 2031 Released After Long Wait Of Nearly 2 Decades

Bhopal Master Plan 2031 Released After Long Wait Of Nearly 2 Decades

Madhya Pradesh: Over 100 kg opium worth Rs 1.5 crore seized from Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh: Over 100 kg opium worth Rs 1.5 crore seized from Rajasthan