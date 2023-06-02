Madhya Pradesh to come up with Entrepreneurship awareness programmes for women

Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The National Commission for Women (NCW) in collaboration with the Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII) on Friday announced the launch of 100 Entrepreneurship Awareness Programmes (EAPs) for potential women entrepreneurs across the country at Vikram University in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain.

In a release, MP Governor Mangu Bhai Patel, who inaugurated the first EAP here, said women were progressing phenomenally due to the initiatives implemented under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Emphasizing the need for a conducive environment for women entrepreneurs, minister of state for women and child development Dr Mahendra Munjpara said the government was working towards taking forward India's women-led development agenda by accelerating women's leadership and empowerment in public as as well as the private sector.

NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma said women, although a critical part of society, still lag behind when it comes to economic empowerment and independence.

"Women need to be encouraged to become economically empowered. India has a conducive ecosystem to support women entrepreneurship. Given this, women are getting motivated to set up their MSMEs," Sharma said.

EDII director general Sunil Shukla and NCW member secretary Meenakshi Negi were present on the occasion.