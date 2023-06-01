Madhya Pradesh just had a Monsoon-like May & it tells a lot about weather change!

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh):The state is witnessing an unprecedented shift in weather patterns as it rained like monsoon in May, deviating from the usual scorching heat. This marked the first time in 15 years that every district experienced above-average precipitation, and it definitely hints towards a drastic weather change.

The state received an astounding 32.2 mm of rain, more than five times the average May rainfall of 6.6 mm. Notably, Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, and Gwalior all witnessed record-breaking rainfall, with Anuppur receiving the highest downpour of 3 inches.

Normally, the last week of May sees temperatures soaring between 46 to 48 degrees Celsius in regions like Khajuraho, Khargone, Tikamgarh, Shivpuri, Naogaon-Bhind, and neighboring districts of Rajasthan. However, this time the scorching heat was limited to only 8 to 10 days as rainfall dominated the majority of the month. Storms intensified, reaching three to four times their usual intensity. Meteorologists from the Bhopal regional office shed light on this unusual weather pattern.

Current weather in various parts of the state

Meteorologist HS Pandey explained that the hot weather was confined to the period between May 13 and 24. Except for Khargone and Khajuraho, temperatures did not exceed 46 degrees anywhere in the state. Gwalior, Indore, and Jabalpur remained below 45 degrees, while Bhopal experienced temperatures around 43.3 degrees, lower than the typical May levels. This temperature decrease was attributed to the activation of multiple Western Disturbances, with an unusually high occurrence of seven to eight disturbances affecting the entire state. Hailstorms were observed in several cities, including Gwalior, Vidisha, Shajapur, Sehore, Rewa, Chhatarpur, and Bhind.

Throughout May, the state experienced rainfall for about 20 days, resulting in above-average precipitation in most cities. The average rainfall of 1.25 inches (32.2 mm) far surpassed the normal May rainfall of 6.6 mm. Anuppur received the highest rainfall of three inches (71.5 mm), while Sehore, Dindori, Bhopal, Shahdol, Damoh, Chhindwara, Bhind, and Mandla witnessed rainfall exceeding two inches. Jabalpur recorded 16.8 mm, the highest since 2013.

Insights of rainfall in parts in state

Indore received one and a half inches (34.6 mm) of rainfall, and Gwalior witnessed 41.1 mm, falling short of the record-breaking 59.5 mm observed in 1959. Strong winds were also experienced, with Sagar reaching a peak speed of 96 km per hour on May 28.

Looking ahead, thunderstorms and rain are expected to prevail in the state. A Western Disturbance is becoming active in North India starting from June 1, and its impact will be felt in Madhya Pradesh from June 3 onwards. The arrival of the monsoon is anticipated between June 18 and 20, although a potential delay in Kerala may also postpone its entry to Madhya Pradesh. Similar weather patterns, including rain, strong winds, and hailstones, were observed during March and April, with even light rain occurring in February and January.