MP Hijab Controversy: Madarsas, Other Edu Institutes To Be Probed, Says CM Chouhan After Damoh School Sparks Religion Conversion Debate

Damoh (Madhya Pradesh): In view of the allegations of religion conversion in Damoh's Ganga Jamna school, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that investigations would be conducted in all educational institutions including Madarsas.

The matter came to light when the school's poster featured Hindu girls in hijab, sparking rumors of religion conversion.

Initially, the district education officer (DEO), SK Mishra, had given the school a clean chit. However, following public outcry and directives from Chief Minister, the district collector formed a probe committee to examine the allegations.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed his determination to address the issue of forced conversions and ensure justice. He affirmed that thorough investigations would be conducted throughout the state, particularly in educational institutions.

Chouhan asserted that any attempts to manipulate innocent children into conversion would not be tolerated, and strict action would be taken against those with such intentions.

As the controversy continues to draw attention, the state education department has suspended the recognition of Ganga Jamna School.