MP: Khan or Khare? Damoh's Hijab Controversy Wakes Up With New Turn After VD Sharma Alleges Hindu Teachers Forced To Convert

Damoh (Madhya Pradesh): The hijab controversy took a new turn after BJP state president VD Sharma alleged some Hindu women teachers were forced and converted to Muslims at Ganga Jamuna School in Damoh.

"Female teachers with Khare surname, now have become Khan. By pressuring our daughters and promoting the use of hijab, the administration has compelled us to withdraw recognition from the school."

The administration took swift action and cancelled Ganga Jamna Higher Secondary School's affiliation.

दमोह के गंगा जमुना स्कूल में हमारी बेटियों पर दबाव डालकर हिजाब के लिए प्रेरित करने के मामले में प्रशासन ने स्कूल की मान्यता रद्द की है।



स्कूल की आड़ में लव जिहाद और जिहादी साम्राज्य खड़ा करने वाले लोगों के खिलाफ धर्मांतरण कानून के तहत कार्रवाई हो एवं इनकी प्रॉपर्टी की जांच हो। pic.twitter.com/gmLtyRDtgj — VD Sharma (@vdsharmabjp) June 5, 2023

Notably, the school poster featuring Hindu girls in 'Hijab'-- a part of Muslim outfit, went viral last week, sending shock waves in political circles of the state. CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan had ordered probe intro the incident.

However, the school administration said that it was not a hijab, but scarf--part of the uniform.

Within a day, Damoh collector ordered that Hijab or Scarf will not be considered as a mandatory part of the school uniform and it would be completely student's choice to wear it or not.