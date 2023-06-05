 MP: Khan or Khare? Damoh's Hijab Controversy Wakes Up With New Turn After VD Sharma Alleges Hindu Teachers Forced To Convert
The administration took swift action by canceling Ganga Jamna Higher Secondary School's affiliation.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 05, 2023, 04:58 PM IST
article-image

Damoh (Madhya Pradesh): The hijab controversy took a new turn after BJP state president VD Sharma alleged some Hindu women teachers were forced and converted to Muslims at Ganga Jamuna School in Damoh.

"Female teachers with Khare surname, now have become Khan. By pressuring our daughters and promoting the use of hijab, the administration has compelled us to withdraw recognition from the school."

The administration took swift action and cancelled Ganga Jamna Higher Secondary School's affiliation.

article-image

Notably, the school poster featuring Hindu girls in 'Hijab'-- a part of Muslim outfit, went viral last week, sending shock waves in political circles of the state. CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan had ordered probe intro the incident.

However, the school administration said that it was not a hijab, but scarf--part of the uniform.

Within a day, Damoh collector ordered that Hijab or Scarf will not be considered as a mandatory part of the school uniform and it would be completely student's choice to wear it or not.

article-image
