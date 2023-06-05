 Indore's 3-year-old Viyanshi creates World Record for reciting Hanuman Chalisa Solo
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore's 3-year-old Viyanshi creates World Record for reciting Hanuman Chalisa Solo

Indore's 3-year-old Viyanshi creates World Record for reciting Hanuman Chalisa Solo

Her name was registered in the World Book Of Records London and Delhi Book of Records India for Solo Recital of Shri Hanuman Chalisa as the Youngest Child in World.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, June 05, 2023, 01:58 PM IST
article-image
Viyanshi Bahety |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): It was a moment of pride for Madhya Pradesh, when a three-year-old girl from Indore-- Viyanshi Bahety was declared the youngest child in the world to recite Hanuman Chalisa solo.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Two dead, 3 dozen injured after bus carrying students overturns in Shivpuri
article-image

Her name was registered in the World Book Of Records London and Delhi Book of Records India for Solo Recital of Shri Hanuman Chalisa as the Youngest Child in World. 

Indore's Viyanshi is the first to ever recite the Hanuman Chalisa at the age of 3 years 3 months and 25 days. The credit for her success goes to her parents Deepali and Amit Bahety. 

Read Also
MP: Sara Ali Khan with co-star Vicky Kaushal spotted savouring Indore's famous poha-jalebi
article-image

Sharing her story, her father said, “She is fond of books and we wanted to inculcate spiritual values right from her childhood. So, we got her one of the first books as ‘My first Hanuman Chalisa’.” 

She was fond of the book as it had pictures, meaning and translations to English.  Her mother read to her everyday in the evening and father recited it to her in the mornings during his daily practice. 

Read Also
MP: Vicky Kaushal took 40 days to learn Indori accent for 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke'
article-image

 “One day, she was able to recite half of it. We motivated her and she could recite the whole chalisa,” Bahety said. 

On suggestion of a friend, they looked up the record and found that she was the youngest ever to recite the chalisa solo. 

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: IIT-Indore jumps to 14th spot, IIM-Indore slips a notch; Check NIRF rankings here

MP: IIT-Indore jumps to 14th spot, IIM-Indore slips a notch; Check NIRF rankings here

Indore's 3-year-old Viyanshi creates World Record for reciting Hanuman Chalisa Solo

Indore's 3-year-old Viyanshi creates World Record for reciting Hanuman Chalisa Solo

Madhya Pradesh: 7-year-old drowns in septic tank of under-construction building in Khargone

Madhya Pradesh: 7-year-old drowns in septic tank of under-construction building in Khargone

Madhya Pradesh: 410 out of 1052 youths get offer letters at employment fest

Madhya Pradesh: 410 out of 1052 youths get offer letters at employment fest

Indore: Unhygienic conditions in chocolate factory that used child labour

Indore: Unhygienic conditions in chocolate factory that used child labour