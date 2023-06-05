Indore's 3-year-old Viyanshi creates World Record for reciting Hanuman Chalisa Solo

Viyanshi Bahety |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): It was a moment of pride for Madhya Pradesh, when a three-year-old girl from Indore-- Viyanshi Bahety was declared the youngest child in the world to recite Hanuman Chalisa solo.

Her name was registered in the World Book Of Records London and Delhi Book of Records India for Solo Recital of Shri Hanuman Chalisa as the Youngest Child in World.

Indore's Viyanshi is the first to ever recite the Hanuman Chalisa at the age of 3 years 3 months and 25 days. The credit for her success goes to her parents Deepali and Amit Bahety.

Sharing her story, her father said, “She is fond of books and we wanted to inculcate spiritual values right from her childhood. So, we got her one of the first books as ‘My first Hanuman Chalisa’.”

She was fond of the book as it had pictures, meaning and translations to English. Her mother read to her everyday in the evening and father recited it to her in the mornings during his daily practice.

“One day, she was able to recite half of it. We motivated her and she could recite the whole chalisa,” Bahety said.

On suggestion of a friend, they looked up the record and found that she was the youngest ever to recite the chalisa solo.