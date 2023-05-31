MP: Vicky Kaushal took 40 days to learn Indori accent for 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke'

Pic by Anand Shivhare

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indoreans hold a special interest in the upcoming Saral Ali Khan & Vicky Kaushal starrer ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ as it has primarily been shot here and nearby places.

Sharing his experience, Vicky Kaushal "When we were leaving the city, it felt like we were going away from our home. Indore has treated us like their own. The city is indeed heart of our nation."

What's more interesting is Vicky Kaushal learnt Indori accent for 40 days for the movie!

Practiced Indore’s accent to shoot for 40 days

Vicky said, “Before coming here to shoot, we actually practiced the accent for how people in Indore communicate. Our aim was to connect with the locals as well as represent the city’s unique way of addressing things to the world.”

While the actors were shooting for the films their experience has been enthralling. Sara Ali Khan said, "I have never been to Indore before shooting for this film. However, when we started shooting for the film, it felt like a wholesome experience."

Sara's Mahakal visit sparks controversy

Netizens troller Sara Ali Khan's visit to Mahakaleshwar Temple on Wednesday morning. To the controversy, Sara replied, “I believe in the power of devotion. I will visit Dargah and Mahakal with the same sense of devotion as I have been doing it since my life.”

Pic by Anand Shivhare

Poha-jalebi, duet and more...

The duo visited Chappan food street on Wednesday afternoon where they enjoyed Poha-Jalebi along with various famous side dishes like dahi-chaat, paani puri and kulfi as well. They danced around with localities on their recently released track of their upcoming movie.

The film has been shot at popular places like Snehalata ganj, Jawahar Marg, rajwada, Rambagh, and many other places of the city. The best part of the shooting that actors experienced was the cooperation of people they have received. Vicky said, “There were times where we used to ask the people around us to shut down for a second as the technology we used for the ultrasonic sound didn’t work. The people around then used to become so silent and considered shooting as a serious act.”

Both the actors while interacting with the media said that the Indore, its people, and its way of living has completely transformed their view as they were amazed to encounter polite, generous, helpful and most importantly welcoming people.

I don’t believe in Remakes: Sara

Sara said that, the time has now come that people enjoy the original plot which has a concrete story to be told. The era of remakes is long gone. Now I would like to do stories which attract me and bring something new for the audience.