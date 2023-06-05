 Madhya Pradesh: Two dead after bus carrying students overturns in Shivpuri
Madhya Pradesh: Two dead after bus carrying students overturns in Shivpuri

The incident occurred when an uncontrolled bus, carrying 40 students, collided with a truck after a tire burst.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, June 05, 2023, 11:11 AM IST
article-image
Representative photo
Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): Two including a student and a driver died in a tragic bus accident near Banskhedi village in Shivpuri.

The incident occurred when an uncontrolled bus, carrying 40 students, collided with a truck after a tire burst.

The students, all residents of Narmadapuram, were on their way to participate in a much-anticipated Leela program across 11 districts. Instead, their journey turned into a nightmare, leaving families and friends devastated by the untimely deaths of their loved ones.

Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the accident.

