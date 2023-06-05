Madhya Pradesh: Rain, hail, gusty winds likely in state

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Rain and hail accompanied by gusty winds are likely to occur Burhanpur, Alirajpur, Khargone, Barwani, Jhabua and Dhar district in next 24 hours.

Thundershower with gusty wind is likely to occur in Bhopal, Narmadapuram, Indore, Ujjain, Gwalior, Chambal, Shahdol divisions and districts like Chhindwara, Mandla, Balaghat, Panna, Sagar, Damoh and Chhatarpur.

In last 24 hours, Kurwai recorded 40 mm rainfall while Sitamau and Dewas recorded 30mm rainfall each.

On Sunday, Bhopal recorded maximum temperature of 39.7 degrees Celsius while its minimum temperature was 25.4 degrees Celsius.

Indore recorded maximum temperature of 35 degrees Celsius while its day temperature was 21 degrees Celsius.

According meteorological department, western disturbance is expected to reach western Himalayas on June 5. A cyclonic circulation exists over south west Rajasthan and adjoining areas. Another cyclonic circulation is present in south Chhattisgarh and adjoining Telangana at lower level. Scattered light to moderate rain with dust storms may occur in some parts of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh in next 24 hours.

