MP Board Result 2024: Govt School Students Performs Poorer Than Counterparts In Private School

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Students in government schools across 35 districts in higher secondary and 39 districts in high school performed poorer than their counterparts in private schools. The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education announced the results of high school and higher secondary exams on Wednesday, revealing a consistent trend of lower performance in government schools compared to private ones.

In the 2022 high school examination, the overall pass percentage for government schools statewide was 55.4%. This increased to 61.77% in 2023 but declined again to 56.32% in 2024. The private schools recorded pass percentage of 60.95 in 2024, while it was 66.06 in 2023.

Similarly, in higher secondary, the overall pass percentage for government schools was 70.92% in 2022, dropping to 54.52% in 2023 before rising to 63.27% in 2024. The private school pass percentage increased to 66.57 in 2024, while it stood at 56.66% in 2023.

When Free Press spoke to the educationist regarding the declining results in government schools, Anil Sadgopal said that the lack of attention given to the government schools in the cities is the root cause of it; there’s an absence of pressure on officials to deliver good results.

School High School High Secondary

Govt School 56.32% 63.27%

Pvt School 60.95 66.57%

Govt school students in top-tier cities performed better

Although the overall performance of government schools declined statewide, there was a slight improvement in top-tier cities. In Bhopal, Indore, and Jabalpur, government school students outperformed their private school counterparts.

For instance, in higher secondary, 70.5% of government school students in Bhopal passed compared to 68.32% of non-government school students. In Jabalpur, the pass rate for government school students was 75.08%, while for non-government school students it was 68.68%. In Indore, 76.22% of government school students passed, slightly higher than the 76.8% pass rate for non-government school students.

In high school, similar trends were observed. In Jabalpur, 56.48% of government school students passed compared to 55.54% of non-government school students. In Indore, the pass rate for government school students was 64.73%, slightly higher than the 64.1% pass rate for non-government school students. In Bhopal, 59.87% of government school students passed, while 59.46% of non-government school students passed.