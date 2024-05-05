MP: Illegal House Of Absconding Sand Mafia Bulldozed In Shahdol; ₹ 30k Reward Announced | Representative Image

Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh): After the truck carrying illegally-mined sand crushed a cop to death in Shahdol, the illegal house of the truck’s owner was bulldozed in presence of police and district administration on Sunday evening.

The incident occured in the intervening night of Saturday-Sunday when ASI Mahendra Bagri, posted at Byohari police station, had gone to Badoli village to arrest an absconding criminal. Meanwhile, a tractor-trolley was seen coming from the front near Khadhauli village. Bagri signaled the driver to stop but the driver took the tractor-trolley forward and ran it over the cop leading to his death.

Taking action against the crime, the administration crushed the house of the owner of the truck, Surendra Singh on Sunday. Though the truck owner is still absconding, the truck’s driver Raj and his partner Ashutosh (Surendra Singh’s son) have been arrested.

30 thousand reward on truck’s owner

According to ADGP DC Sagar, police teams are raiding in search of truck’s owner Surendra Singh. A reward of Rs 30 thousand has been declared on him. Surendra was arrested on charges of sand theft last year in August also.

According to SP Kumar Prateek, the truck’s driver Raj was carrying the sand excavated from a river. After crushing the ASI, he jumped from the tractor and the tractor went out of control and fell down from the bridge.