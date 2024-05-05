 MP: Illegal House Of Absconding Sand Mafia Bulldozed In Shahdol; ₹ 30k Reward Announced 
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Illegal House Of Absconding Sand Mafia Bulldozed In Shahdol; ₹ 30k Reward Announced 

MP: Illegal House Of Absconding Sand Mafia Bulldozed In Shahdol; ₹ 30k Reward Announced 

Though the truck owner is still absconding, the truck’s driver Raj and his partner Ashutosh (Surendra Singh’s son) have been arrested.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, May 05, 2024, 06:58 PM IST
article-image
MP: Illegal House Of Absconding Sand Mafia Bulldozed In Shahdol; ₹ 30k Reward Announced  | Representative Image

Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh): After the truck carrying illegally-mined sand crushed a cop to death in Shahdol, the illegal house of the truck’s owner was bulldozed in presence of police and district administration on Sunday evening.

The incident occured in the intervening night of Saturday-Sunday when ASI Mahendra Bagri, posted at Byohari police station, had gone to Badoli village to arrest an absconding criminal. Meanwhile, a tractor-trolley was seen coming from the front near Khadhauli village. Bagri signaled the driver to stop but the driver took the tractor-trolley forward and ran it over the cop leading to his death.

Read Also
MP: Cop Run Over By Tractor Carrying Illegally Mined Sand In Shahdol, Dies (WATCH)
article-image

Taking action against the crime, the administration crushed the house of the owner of the truck, Surendra Singh on Sunday. Though the truck owner is still absconding, the truck’s driver Raj and his partner Ashutosh (Surendra Singh’s son) have been arrested.

Read Also
'Madhya Pradesh Government Is Made Up Of Karz, Crime & Corruption': Congress President Jitu Patwari...
article-image

30 thousand reward on truck’s owner

According to ADGP DC Sagar, police teams are raiding in search of truck’s owner Surendra Singh. A reward of Rs 30 thousand has been declared on him. Surendra was arrested on charges of sand theft last year in August also.

According to SP Kumar Prateek, the truck’s driver Raj was carrying the sand excavated from a river. After crushing the ASI, he jumped from the tractor and the tractor went out of control and fell down from the bridge. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IAF Corporal Killed In J&K Attack Attended Sister's Wedding In MP 15 Days Ago

IAF Corporal Killed In J&K Attack Attended Sister's Wedding In MP 15 Days Ago

MP: Illegal House Of Absconding Sand Mafia Bulldozed In Shahdol; ₹ 30k Reward Announced 

MP: Illegal House Of Absconding Sand Mafia Bulldozed In Shahdol; ₹ 30k Reward Announced 

Bhopal: Sagar University's Vice Chancellor Honored With NCC ‘Colonel Commandant’ Rank

Bhopal: Sagar University's Vice Chancellor Honored With NCC ‘Colonel Commandant’ Rank

Bhopal: 'The Merchant of Venice’ Staged At 'Fete De Shakespeare’

Bhopal: 'The Merchant of Venice’ Staged At 'Fete De Shakespeare’

First Time Ever: Defence Ministry Organises Adventure Motorsports Event In Jabalpur, Enthusiasts...

First Time Ever: Defence Ministry Organises Adventure Motorsports Event In Jabalpur, Enthusiasts...