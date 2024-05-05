MP: Cop Run Over By Tractor Carrying Illegally Mined Sand In Shahdol, Dies

Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh): A tractor carrying illegally mined sand ran over a cop in Madhya Pradesh’s Shahdol, the police said.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Saturday-Sunday in Badoli village under Beohari police station limits, 90 km from the district headquarters, Superintendent of Police Kumar Prateek said.

Prasad Kanoji and Sanjay Dubey, two constables, and Assistant Sub Inspector Mahendra Bagri of Shahdol had visited the location to investigate any illicit mining in the vicinity.

Trying to halt the speeding tractor carrying sand led to Bagri's death.

According to the information, Kanoji and Dubey escaped unscathed, but Mahendra Bagri died on the spot.

According to officials, the tractor's owner is still at large, but the driver and the truck owner's son have been taken into custody.

"The tractor's driver was taken into custody, and an investigation is underway. It came to light during the investigation that the tractor's owner's son had also been involved,” stated Shahdol's Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), DC Sagar.

A reward of Rs 30,000 has been offered by the police for any information that leads to Surendra Singh, the owner of the truck.

According to officials, a case has been registered against sand mafia, Ashutosh Singh and Surendra Singh, the father-son duo and the driver of the tractor.

Similarly, in November of last year, a Revenue Department official was crushed to death by a tractor owned by the Shahdol sand mafia.