SHOCKING! 3-Month-Old Puppy Found With Broken Limbs, Cuts On BITS Pilani Campus In Rajasthan

Representational Image |

In a shocking turn of events, an unfortunate incident of animal abuse at a school in Rajasthan has come to light. An alleged incident of animal cruelty reportedly occurred on the campus of Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani, Rajasthan, involving a 3-month-old puppy. Reportedly, the puppy’s limbs had all been broken. She (the puppy) had sustained cuts to her body, and there had been alleged attempts to drown her.

The case was initially brought to light by a local activist, Sameer Siddiqui. With the support of PETA India, he filed a first information report (FIR) at Police Station Pilani against the unidentified perpetrator(s).

Police registered an FIR under sections 34 and 429 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 1860, and Section 11(1) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, 1960.

Siddiqui reported the incident to PETA India, allegedly after his requests to management at BITS-Pilani to address the case were allegedly ignored. Further, after filing a police complaint, he and his family, who are reportedly the primary caregivers for the community dogs living on the institute's campus, were allegedly no longer permitted to enter the premises to feed or provide medication to the dogs.

PETA India demanded, in a letter, that the institute's administration hold an internal investigation and cooperate with the police. Further, they have requested from the institute that it permit Sameer Siddiqui and his family to access the campus. PETA is yet to receive a response.