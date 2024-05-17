 Bhopal Mechanic Taken Into Custody For Raising Slogans Of 'Pakistan Zindabad'
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal Mechanic Taken Into Custody For Raising Slogans Of 'Pakistan Zindabad'

Bhopal Mechanic Taken Into Custody For Raising Slogans Of 'Pakistan Zindabad'

Misrod police station TI Manish Raj Singh Bhadoria said that the accused has been identified as Faisal Khan (28), a resident of Mandideep. He added that Khan operates a puncture shop near a petrol pump in Misrod.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, May 17, 2024, 07:06 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man was taken into police custody for allegedly raising slogans of Pakistan Zindabad’ in Bhopal on Friday evening.

The incident was reported in Misrod area of Bhopal. Misrod police station TI Manish Raj Singh Bhadoria said that the accused has been identified as Faisal Khan (28), a resident of Mandideep. He added that Khan operates a puncture shop near a petrol pump in Misrod.

Read Also
MP: Biker Killed In Tragic Road Accident As Truck Overturns On Nagpur Highway In Jabalpur
article-image

On Thursday, one of his friends had recorded a video of him, in which he hailed slogans of ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ numerous times and laughed. After his friend shared the video online, it went viral and the Bajrang Dal workers also took cognizance of the incident.

Bajrang Dal’s office bearers alleged before the police that when they questioned Khan regarding his conduct, he misbehaved with them, following which they caught hold of him and handed him over to the police. TI Bhadoria said that the accused, Khan has revealed during interrogation that he was just joking and had no seditious intentions.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal Mechanic Taken Into Custody For Raising Slogans Of 'Pakistan Zindabad'

Bhopal Mechanic Taken Into Custody For Raising Slogans Of 'Pakistan Zindabad'

MP: Biker Killed In Tragic Road Accident As Truck Overturns On Nagpur Highway In Jabalpur

MP: Biker Killed In Tragic Road Accident As Truck Overturns On Nagpur Highway In Jabalpur

MP: 'Netaji Seena Thok Kar Keh Gaye The Paani Aaega, Lekin Paani Nahi Aya,' Gwalior Locals Stage...

MP: 'Netaji Seena Thok Kar Keh Gaye The Paani Aaega, Lekin Paani Nahi Aya,' Gwalior Locals Stage...

Bus Carrying 'Char Dham Yatra' Devotees To Kedarnath Catches Fire At Guna-Shivpuri Highway; No...

Bus Carrying 'Char Dham Yatra' Devotees To Kedarnath Catches Fire At Guna-Shivpuri Highway; No...

MP Weather Update: Brace For A Hot Weekend; 12 Districts Enjoy Light Shower

MP Weather Update: Brace For A Hot Weekend; 12 Districts Enjoy Light Shower