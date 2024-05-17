Bhopal Mechanic Taken Into Custody For Raising Slogans Of 'Pakistan Zindabad'

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man was taken into police custody for allegedly raising slogans of Pakistan Zindabad’ in Bhopal on Friday evening.

The incident was reported in Misrod area of Bhopal. Misrod police station TI Manish Raj Singh Bhadoria said that the accused has been identified as Faisal Khan (28), a resident of Mandideep. He added that Khan operates a puncture shop near a petrol pump in Misrod.

On Thursday, one of his friends had recorded a video of him, in which he hailed slogans of ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ numerous times and laughed. After his friend shared the video online, it went viral and the Bajrang Dal workers also took cognizance of the incident.

Bajrang Dal’s office bearers alleged before the police that when they questioned Khan regarding his conduct, he misbehaved with them, following which they caught hold of him and handed him over to the police. TI Bhadoria said that the accused, Khan has revealed during interrogation that he was just joking and had no seditious intentions.