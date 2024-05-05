Bhopal: Sagar University's Vice Chancellor Honored With NCC ‘Colonel Commandant’ Rank | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Vice-Chancellor of Sagar's Harisingh Gour University, Prof. Neelima Gupta, has been honoured with the ‘Colonel Commandant’ Rank by the NCC.

The announcement of conferring the Colonel Rank to 19 Vice-Chancellors across the country was made in the Gazette published by the Govt. of India on April 13, 2024, among which Vice-Chancellor Prof. Neelima Gupta from Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh zone has been awarded this rank.

She has also been appointed as the Colonel Commandant in the university until the tenure of her Vice-Chancellorship. It is noteworthy that in the year 2024, her name has been included among the 50 most influential women in the field of education across the country.

Renowned in the field of zoology, Prof. Gupta has been honoured with several prestigious awards for her outstanding research work in the field of animal science.

Before joining Dr. Harisingh Gour University, she served as the Vice-Chancellor of Tilka Manjhi Bhagalpur University, Munger University (Additional Charge) and Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University, Kanpur.

Traders Hand Over Gift Hampers To SVEEP Officials For Lucky Draw Scheme

District admin schemes to enhance voting percentage in LS poll

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The traders in the city handed over gift hampers to Sveep officials for a lucky draw scheme on Saturday. The Bhopal district administration has launched the scheme under Sveep initiative to enhance voting percentage in the third phase of Lok sabha election to be held on May 7.

According to information, four music boxes were given by Ritesh Ramtani of Chitrahaar, 20 goggles by American Optical for protection from sun, two LED TVs, two washing machines, 20 dinner sets and two geysers were given by Plywood Association, refrigerator and induction were presented by Nitin Agarwal. Two desert coolers were also given. Assistant nodal officer Ritesh Sharma received gifts for the lucky draw.