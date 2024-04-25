Lok Sabha Elections Phase IV: Congress’s Akshay Kanti Richest Candidate With Assets Worth ₹ 78 Cr | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress candidate from Indore, Akshay Kanti Bam, is the richest among all the candidates contesting in phase 4 of the LS Polls. Kanti boasts assets totaling around Rs 78 crore, including those held by spouse, dependents, and the Hindu Undivided Family (HUF). On the other hand, the BJP candidate from Dewas, Mahendra Singh Solanky, is the poorest among all the candidates, owning assets worth Rs 38 lakh.

The constituencies of Indore, Ujjain, Mandsaur, Dewas, Dhar, Ratlam, Khandwa, and Khargone will go to the polls in the fourth phase on May 13. In the Indore constituency, the BJP’s Shankar Lalwani declares movable assets worth Rs 1.4 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 45.8 lakh, totaling 1.9 crore.

The Congress candidate from Dewas, Rajendra Malviya, has total assets worth Rs 22 crore, with movable assets of Rs 1.8 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 20.3 crore.

Khargone: BJP candidate Gajendra Singh Patel from Khargone has a net worth of over 9.9 crore, including movable assets worth Rs 2.1 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 7.8 crore, while his Congress counterpart Porlal Kharte has a total net worth of Rs 1.2 crore, with movable assets worth Rs 29 lakh and immovable assets worth Rs 99 lakh.

Khandwa: Congress candidate Narendra Patel from Khandwa has a net worth of Rs 3.3 crore, comprising movable assets worth Rs 38 lakh and immovable assets worth Rs 2.9 crore; his BJP counterpart Gyaneshwar Patil has 7.2 crore, with movable assets worth Rs 1.69 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 5.5 crore.

Ratlam: Anita Chouhan, the BJP candidate from Ratlam, has a net worth of Rs 5.2 crore, including movable assets worth Rs 1.3 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 3.9 crore. Her counterpart, Congress candidate Kantilal Bhuria, has total assets worth Rs 10 crore, with movable assets of Rs 2 crore and immovable assets of Rs 8 crore.

Mandsaur: Sudheer Gupta, the BJP candidate from Mandsaur, commands a total wealth of Rs 19.2 crore, comprising movable assets worth Rs 7.4 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 11.8 crore. His counterpart, Dilip Gurjar, has a total asset worth Rs 4.8 crore, with movable assets worth Rs 70 lakh and immovable assets worth Rs 4.1 crore.

Dhar: Savitri Thakur, a BJP candidate from Dhar, has a net worth of Rs 5.3 crore, with movable assets worth Rs 1.6 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 3.68 crore, while Congress candidate from Dhar, Radheshyam Muvel, has assets worth Rs 3.2 crore, with movable assets worth Rs 1.2 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 1.95 crore.

Ujjain: Anil Firojiya, the BJP candidate from Ujjain, possesses a total net worth of Rs 8.8 crore, comprising movable assets worth Rs 3.6 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 5.2 crore. His counterpart, Congress candidate Mahesh Parmar, has total assets of Rs 2.7 crore, with movable assets of Rs 1.3 crore and immovable assets of Rs 1.4 crore.