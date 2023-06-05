Madhya Pradesh: Namibian Cheetah 'Dhatri' released into the wild

Representative Pic | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Female Cheetah ‘Dhatri’ (earlier known as Tablishi) was released into the wilds of Kuno National Park in Sheopur on Saturday morning. The Cheetah, brought from Namibia, has joined the group of seven cheetahs released earlier into the wild.

Kuno National Park’s District Forest Officer Prakash Kumar Verma told Free Press that with the release of Cheetah Dhatri, the number of Cheetah in the wild has increased to eight. Now there are four female Dhatri, Gamini, Nirva and Asha and four male cheetahs and Saurya, Gaurav, Vayu and Agni

Asha moving towards Shivpuri: ‘Asha’ had strayed into Madhav National Park of Shivpuri more than two weeks ago. “Now she has moved out of Madhav National Park and is heading towards Shivpuri. There is no problem until she moves within the limits of Madhya Pradesh. But if she heads towards the border of Uttar Pradesh then we have to think about bringing her back,” said an officer of Kuno. It is learnt that Asha is making the kills from time to time and is exploring the region by moving from one place to another. A team of forest officials is following her and keeping the senior officers updated about her movement.

Lone surviving Cheetah cub health improving

The lone surviving Cheetah cub is showing good improvement and has gained weight. This cub has gained around one and half kg weight. “Now we are planning the reunion of the cub with its mother ‘Jwala’ and this work will be done soon. In this regard, guidance of experts is being sought,” said DFO Kuno, Prakash Kumar Verma.

Notably, Namibian Cheetah Jwala, earlier known as Siyaya, had given birth to four cubs inside the enclosure on March 29. Of them, three cubs died as they were unable to face the extreme heat. The first cub died during the morning hours of May 23. Two other cubs died during evening hours of the same day. The Kuno officials termed the death natural saying that cheetah cubs have a low survival rate. After the death of three cubs, Kuno officers took the decision to rescue the fourth cub and shifted it to the intensive care unit. Since then, the cub has been under the supervision of the veterinary team and is responding positively to the treatment.