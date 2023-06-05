Bhopal: City artist calls for saving environment in languages of all G20 countries

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): City artist Nawab Jehan Begum has made a painting using the languages of 19 countries to send out the message of saving the environment. The work is themed on G-20. It was made in about two months using acrylic colours on canvas.

The countries include Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, United Kingdom and United States etc.

Nawab said that these days the environment is not only the concern of India but of the whole world. Climate change was the key agenda of many meetings of the G-20 group of nations. “That's why I made this painting,” she said

She further said that she has given the message of 'save the environment' in the languages of all the countries of the G20 summit. There are 19 countries and the European Union in the G20, so keeping this in mind, the painting has been prepared.

In every language in the painting, by writing 'save environment' in their language, people have been given a message that they should come forward for the environment and as our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that 'one earth, one family and one future' is our theme . Similarly, all the countries have to unite to save our environment, the artist said.

Read Also World Environment Day: Bhopal top scorer in Biodiversity Index