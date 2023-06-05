Madhya Pradesh: Tiger T-30 found dead in Kanha with deep wounds on body

FP Photo

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): A male tiger T-30 Umaria died at Kanha tiger reserve on Sunday. Deep wounds were found on his body, however the cause of its death can only be ascertained after post-mortem.

The tiger's death comes a few days after three Cheetah cubs died at Kuno National Park, giving a jolt to the wildlife conservation project in state.

S K Singh, Field director of Kanha tiger reserve confirmed the demise of tiger T-30, stating that the lifeless body has been recovered. The 15-year-old tiger, played a vital role in growth of the tiger family.

According to the forest department, the tiger grew older, it faced difficulties in finding enough food and water, which likely had a negative impact on its well-being.

On June 5, a proper post-mortem is being conducted to determine the cause of death, after which the final rites will be performed. Only then will it be possible to ascertain the nature of the injury.

However, it is suspected that the tiger may have sustained the injury during a conflict with another tiger or during a struggle with prey, which could not be recovered, ultimately leading to the death of the tiger.