 MP Hijab Controversy: Narottam Mishra Orders FIR Against Damoh's Ganga Jamna School
Damoh's Ganga Jamna School drew attention after its topper's poster featured Hindu girls in hijab

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, June 07, 2023, 01:45 PM IST
MP home minister Narottam Mishra | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Home Minister Narottam Mishra, on Wednesday, has ordered an FIR against Damoh-based Ganga Jamna School over alleged religion conversion on the basis of prima facie evidence .

When his attention was drawn towards the statement of School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar in which he had casted a doubt on the role of Damoh Collector, Mishra said he will hold a discussion with Parmar and will include the points raised in the investigation.

On Media's questions if school has any links with banned organization PFI or terror funding, the minister said that a thorough investigation will be conducted in the matter.

Notably,  Ganga Jamna School drew attention after its topper's poster featured Hindu girls in hijab. The matter sparked controversy with CM Chouhan, Home Minister Mishra and Damoh Collector ordeing probe.

It has also come to light that at least two hindu women teachers working at School were converted to Islam. 

