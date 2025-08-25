 Dilapidated House Collapses In Gwalior; Claims One Life, Leaves Two Injured
According to officials, continuous light rain since Sunday night had weakened the old house belonging to Raju Shivhare.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 08:39 PM IST
article-image
Dilapidated House Collapses In Gwalior; Claims One Life, Leaves Two Injured | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 60-year-old dilapidated house collapsed claiming a life in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior, as reported on Monday.

The incident occurred in Rangiyana locality of Gwalior, leaving 3 people trapped under the debris. 

One worker died in the incident, while another was rescued in a serious condition and admitted to hospital.

According to officials, continuous light rain since Sunday night had weakened the old house belonging to Raju Shivhare. 

The house was already in poor condition, and local residents had complained to the municipal corporation. 

Following this, the corporation had issued a notice to the owner. The upper floor was severely damaged and was being demolished at the time of the incident.

During the collapse, a family from Tikamgarh, who lived on the ground floor, was present inside. 

A 17-year-old girl, her 16-year-old brother Nikki, and their father were on the lower floor. 

Meanwhile, a labourer and his father working on the second floor got trapped when the structure gave way.

The SDRF team carried out a rescue operation and pulled out the trapped persons.

The labourer succumbed to his injuries, while his father was rushed to hospital. The identity of the deceased worker is yet to be confirmed.

