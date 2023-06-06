Madhya Pradesh: Damoh DEO ink-attacked after administration makes hijab optional in Ganga Jamuna School

DB Photo

Damoh (Madhya Pradesh): A few miscreants threw ink at the District Education Officer (DEO) on Tuesday after the Damoh administration made the hijab or any head cover optional in Ganga Jamuna School.

DEO said “They suddenly threw ink at me. I know their names. They are involved in the Ganga-Jamuna case, while I have no direct connection to this matter.”

Last week, the school's poster featuring Hindu girls in Hijab went viral and shook the political circles. CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan stepped in and ordered probe. And within a day, Damoh administration made the hijab optional part of school uniform and also stuck the Urdu prayer from the morning assembly.

BJP State President VD Sharma alleged that not just students, but some Hindu teachers were also forced to convert.

"Female teachers with Khare surname, now have become Khan. By pressuring our daughters and promoting the use of hijab, the administration has compelled us to withdraw recognition from the school," he said.

According to Dainik Bhaskar, on Tuesday afternoon, all three teachers of the school whose surname was changed from Khare to Khan, reached the collectorate. They presented their original documents to the officials present in the establishment section.

During this process, they completely refuted allegations of religious conversion. They stated that they were adults and had willingly embraced a different faith through a love marriage of their own choice.