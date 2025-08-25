 Gwalior's Former Congress Councilor Booked For Making 'Derogatory' Comment On Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia
Police immediately registered an FIR under sections of the IPC and initiated an investigation

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 08:05 PM IST
Gwalior's Former Congress Councilor Booked For Making 'Derogatory' Comment On Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia | FP Photo

Ashoknagar (Madhya Pradesh): A 'derogatory' social media comment against Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has landed a former Congress councilor Mahendra Jain in trouble, as reported on Monday.

As soon as BJP workers came across them same, they lodged a complaint on the basis of which an FIR was registered.

What was the matter?

According to information, the controversy erupted after a video from Gwalior's Khirka Tanka village surfaced on internet, where a woman was seen complaining to religious spokesperson Anirudh Acharya about poor condition of the schools in village.

The woman alleged that despite the school is 2 kms away from the MLA's house, no teacher comes to the school.

MP Shocker! Newly Married Woman Burnt With Hot Tongs, Fed Poison For Bullet Motorcycle In Gwalior;...
The video was shared by Congress leader Sachin Sharma on his Facebook page. On the same post, former Congress councilor Mahendra Jain Minda allegedly made indecent and objectionable remarks about Union Minister Scindia, which triggered anger among BJP supporters.

BJP supporters reached the Kotwali police station and lodged a complaint against Minda. Acting on it, the police immediately registered an FIR under sections of the IPC and initiated an investigation.

VIDEO: 'Kamal Nath Ji Ne Proposal Bhej Diya...' Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Publicly Gives Credit...
Meanwhile, the viral video has also highlighted the loopholes in the village's educational system. The woman’s statement about the absence of teachers despite a functioning school building has raised sharp questions on the local administration and the education system.

