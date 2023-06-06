Take sternest action against Love Jihadis: VD Sharma

BJP state chief VD Sharma | FP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP State President VD Sharma has stepped up attack against the Ganga Jamna School of Damoh saying that sternest action should be taken against people trapping girls in name of Love Jihad and those making effort to raise aJihadi empire in the garb of the educational institutes. He demanded action against the accused under anti conversion law and other relevant sections.

“ Today, I saw that two women teachers who were earlier Khare but now have become Khan. This is not mere Love Jihad, rather it is work to erect a Jihadi empire. I have demanded to know what is the relation of Irdish Khan, Jalil Khan, Mustaq Khan with terror funding. From where do they get thousands of acres? How they got the chance to build a Jihadi Empire in Damoh. The school management converted the women through trapping them in love jihad,” he said.

Hindu girls are being coaxed and tricked: Pragya Thakur

Bhopal MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur alleged that under a conspiratorial mission, Hindu girls are being coaxed and tricked.

“When those people who follow Dharma become lax, then the ‘Adharma’ increases and this is what is happening today. They (referring to people belonging to a different community) are moving with their mission," BJP MP Thakur said.

She reprimanded those who are doing the unethical work of conversion in places like schools which are considered sacred. She said that Central and state governments were alert and accused would face sternest action.

She urged the Hindu girls not to fall into the trap of Love Jihad and should have faith in their parents. She said it has been a long time since the campaign to coax the Hindu girls was underway but now it has taken a perverted form and has intensified .

